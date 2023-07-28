Ahmedabad, Jul 28: Heavy rains in several parts of south and central Gujarat in a 30-hour period ending at 12 noon on Friday caused waterlogging, with the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) informing that 19 talukas received more than 100 millimetres of rain during this period. Between 6am on Thursday and 12 noon on Friday, Mahuva taluka of Surat district received a staggering 302 mm rainfall, officials said. Gujarat Flood Video: Cattle, Vehicles Wash Away in Massive Flash Flood Triggered by Heavy Rains in Junagadh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places in Chhotaudepur, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Bharuch and Valsad district on Friday. Officials said rains since Thursday resulted in several areas of Bodeli taluka in Chhotaudepur district in central Gujarat, Bardoli taluka in Surat district in south Gujarat and low-lying areas in Karjan taluka of Vadodara getting waterlogged. India Rain Forecast and Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain Across India.

Mahuva was followed by Navsari taluka of Navsari district (271 mm), Subir of Dang district (196 mm), Bardoli of Surat (201 mm), Jalalpore of Navsari (186 mm), Kaprada of Valsad (182 mm), Songadh of Tapi district (179 mm), Umargam of Valsad (167 mm), Pavi-Jetpur of Chhotaudepur (175 mm), Bodeli of Chhotaudepur (146 mm) and Jambughoda of Panchmahal (107 mm). On Saturday and Sunday, only light to moderate rain would occur at different parts of Gujarat, they said quoting the IMD forecast issued during the day.