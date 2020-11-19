Indore, Nov 19 (PTI) Nearly 500 persons affected by the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday staged a sit-in at the office of the Grievance Redressal Authority here.

Their houses have been submerged in the backwater of Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada, said the protesters, led by Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar.

Neither the displaced people have been rehabilitated nor compensated years after the commissioning of Sardar Sarovar Dam, Patkar told reporters.

She demanded that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan immediately initiate moves to rehabilitate and compensate the displaced people.

