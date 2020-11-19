Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to conduct 50,000 coronavirus tests every day and if need be increase the number to 1 lakh in the wake of second wave of the pandemic that is being experienced in the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan while hearing a batch of PILs on COVID-19 related issues noted that if more tests were conducted the virus can be contained and directed the state government to carry out 50,000 tests daily and expected that the number may go up to 1 lakh in a day.

The bench was informed by the Advocate General that the state government was already conducting around 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

The Court further ordered the government to file before it additional report on its directions by November 24.

