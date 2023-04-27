Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Rajya Sabha member Om Prakash Mathur on Thursday paid homage to 10 jawans of District Reserve Guard (DRG) who were killed in a Naxal attack in Dantewada.

Ten District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and the driver of their vehicle were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxals near Aranpur in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The BJP leader also said that the Centre and the state should come together to stop these incidents.

Speaking to the reporters, Mathur said, "On behalf of my entire party, I pay homage to DRG jawans who have lost their lives. I will demand from the state government to improve the law and order situation in the state. The central and the state governments should come up with a system to stop these types of incidents".

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also paid homage to the 10 jawans. He also gave his shoulder while carrying the mortal remains of a DRG jawan who lost his life.

"I express deep condolences over the death of 10 DRG jawans and one driver. Their sacrifice will not go in vain. Action will be taken against the Naxals involved in this. Those who want to surrender should surrender. Our jawans are continuously fighting the Naxals," he told the media persons here.

On Wednesday after getting a report of the Naxal attack, Baghel said that the fight with Naxals is in its last stage and Naxals won't be spared. "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared, said CM.

After the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM and took stock of the situation. In a telephonic conversation, the Home Minister also assured the Chhattisgarh CM that the Centre would give all possible help to the state government.

As per the police, the 10 slain DRG personnel have been identified as Joga Sodhi, Munna Ram Kadti, Santosh Tamo, Dulgo Mandavi, Lakhmu Markam, Joga Kavasi, Hariram Mandavi, Raju Ram Kartam, Jairam Podiyam, Jagdish Kavasi. In addition, the deceased driver has been identified as Dhaniram Yadav.

The area where the blast took place is around 450 km from the state capital Raipur. (ANI)

