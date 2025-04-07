New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Monday decried the passage of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 as a "dark chapter for minority rights" and a "direct assault on religious freedom" in India.

Addressing the organisation's monthly press conference in New Delhi, JIH president Syed Sadatullah Husaini alleged the amended law introduces sweeping changes to the Waqf Act 1995 that drastically increase state interference in the management of Waqf properties and violate several constitutional safeguards.

"The Act undermines Articles 14, 25, 26, and 29 of the Constitution and enables unjust state interference in the religious affairs of the Muslim community," he claimed.

The JIH President pointed out the narrow margins by which the Bill was passed in both Houses.

"The partisan nature of the Act is evident. It received just 288 votes in favour and 232 against in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, it passed with 128 votes to 95.

"It is telling that the ruling party, despite having the largest number of MPs, has no Muslim representative in the Lok Sabha and none who spoke for the Act," he said.

Husaini criticised the inclusion of non-Muslim members and government-appointed officers in Waqf Boards, saying such provisions would not address issues of mismanagement or corruption.

"Undue political and bureaucratic interference has historically been the root of Waqf misgovernance. Instead of fixing this, the Act weakens Muslim institutions further -- especially with restrictive changes like modifying the 'Waqf by user' provision," he said.

He also expressed disappointment over the role of some political parties.

"Those who claim to be secular but supported this Bill have exposed their hypocrisy. Their betrayal will not be forgotten and may cost them dearly in the constituencies they pretend to represent," Husaini warned.

The JIH expressed gratitude to political parties and MPs who opposed the legislation and appealed to them to support nationwide protests and explore all legal and constitutional means to have the law repealed.

The JIH president also condemned the ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, particularly in Rafah.

"Strikes on tents in designated safe zones and on schools during Ramadan's suhoor hours show utter contempt for human rights and international law. This is genocide, plain and simple," Husaini said, adding that "more than 50,000 people have been killed or injured in Gaza since October 2023".

