Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 21 (PTI) Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband's pro-Vice Chancellor succumbed to COVID on Friday, authorities said.

Qari Usman was being treated at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, a university spokesperson told PTI, adding he passed away around 1 pm.

Usman, who hailed from Mansurpur village here, was also the president of one of the factions of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an organisation of Islamic scholars. CORR PTI

