New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Taking suo motu cognizance of the Dausa rape case, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Saturday wrote a letter to Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) demanding an action taken report and other information within three days.

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a police sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Friday.

Meanwhile, the accused sub-inspector, identified as Bhupendra has been arrested and is under police's custody.

The Commission in its letter to Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra cited a news report that reported the incident.

"In a disturbing incident a sub-inspector of Rajasthan Police was arrested, Friday, for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl in the state's Dausa district, officials said. According to the police, the incident took place in area when accused, identified as Bhupendra Singh-- a police sub-inspector-- lured the victim to his rented room and allegedly raped her. Based on the complaint filed by the victim's family, an FIR under relevant sections of the law has been registered against the accused and the accused has been taken into custody and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act," the letter read.

The NCPCR also asked the state's top cop to ensure that the victim's identity should not be disclosed.

"In view of the sensitivity of the matter, your good office is requested to inquire into the matter ensuring that the victim's identity should not be disclosed and send the factual action taken report along with the following information/documents to the Commission within 03 days from the date of receipt of this communication," the letter added.

The incident, which is the latest in a series of sexual crimes in Rajasthan, drew the political spotlight just days before the state goes to polls on November 25, with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawala saying that the only guarantee of the Ashok Gehlot government is the continued crimes against women in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in the national capital, the BJP spokesman said, "A shocking incident of a four-year-old girl raped by an officer of Rajasthan Police has come to light today. Instead of promptly acting against the accused officer, the state police and administration tried to cast an institutional safety net around him. The accused wasn't suspended and neither was any action taken against two other police officers, who are alleged to have destroyed evidence in the matter. Did the Rajasthan police and administration act immediately against the officer after the incident came to light?"

The Dausa incident sparked fury on the streets as a large number of locals gathered outside the Rahuwas police station in the Lalsot area, chanting slogans against the Rajasthan government and state police.

Earlier, on Friday, BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena reached the police station in the Lalsot area even as locals erupted in protest.

Meena posted from his official handle on X, "There is massive public anger over the rape of a 7-year-old Dalit girl by a police officer in Lalsot. I have reached the spot to help the victim and her kin get justice. The state police, which has turned autocratic under the incompetent Gehlot government, is desisting from committing such atrocities on women even when the elections and around the corner." (ANI)

