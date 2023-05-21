New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is putting in efforts to unite opposition forces against the BJP-led government at the Centre, arrived at the Civil Lines residence of his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Sunday.

This comes a day after the Bihar Chief Minister attended the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka's new Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha arrived at Bihar CM's residence in Delhi.

Speaking to media persons on Friday he said, "Efforts are underway to unite the opposition as it would be in the "interest" of the whole nation."

"They (Congress) had a massive win (in Karnataka). If Opposition parties come together, that will be in the interest of the nation, efforts are underway for that," Kumar had said.

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar had caught the national imagination with his pitch for a "united opposition" which, he believes, can take on and defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

