New Delhi, May 21: In a case of road rage, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death while his cousin was brutally beaten up in Outer Delhi's Mangolpuri.

According to sources, the incident took place during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The police got a call about the incident at around 10.30 a.m. Road Rage in Delhi: Delivery Man Thrashed to Death For Failing to Give Passage to Car in Ranjeet Nagar; Two Arrested.

A senior police official said that Harish alias Pappu and his cousin, Harish Vijender were travelling by a scooty. Near R Block they lost control over the scooty which skidded off and both were thrown off the vehicle.

"The accused Nitesh, Rahul, and Jatin, used foul language which led to an argument. The accused brought bottles and started hitting Harish Vijender. When Pappu tried to save him from the clutches of accused, he was stabbed by Nitesh on the backside of right thigh," said the official. Delhi Road Rage Video: Man Dragged on Car's Bonnet Form Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin.

The official said that both the victims were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where Pappu was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Harish Vijender was admitted with stab wounds.

The police said that they lodged a case in this respect and have detained all the accused. The weapon used in the commission of crime has been recovered from their possession.

