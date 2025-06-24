DAY-NRLM hosts brainstorming session on ease of doing business for SHG members (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): In a step toward scaling up Rural enterprises led by Lakhpati Didis and other grassroots entrepreneurs, the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) organized a 360-degree brainstorming session in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The consultation brought together experts from public and private sectors to deliberate on challenges, opportunities, and actionable strategies to enhance the ease of doing business for Self-Help Group (SHG) members, according to an official release from the Ministry of Rural Development.

Inaugurating the session, TK Anil Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), lauded DAY-NRLM for demonstrating that poverty should not be addressed poorly, but professionally.

He emphasized the need to broaden the entrepreneurial landscape by including not only women, but also young farmers and rural youth in the mission's vision.

Hena Usman, Joint Secretary (Entrepreneurship), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), highlighted the scope for stronger convergence between MSDE and DAY-NRLM. She stressed the importance of enabling SHG members to become media- and marketing-savvy for greater visibility and success.

Swati Sharma, Joint Secretary, MoRD, underscored that SHG members are not just producers, but also innovators. To empower them for dynamic markets, she advocated equipping collectives with advanced skills and integrating them into global value chains- an approach aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat till 2047.

This followed by the interactive session opened by Molishree, Director, MoRD, with an overview of the DAY-NRLM journey, and the concept of Self-Help Group. Raman Wadhwa, Deputy Director, MoRD, highlighted key initiatives driving entrepreneurship under the Mission.

Representatives from India Post, Reliance Foundation, BMGF, Flipkart, Cremica, GT, NIFT, Big Brand Theory, Fab India, Rangsutra, Transform Rural India (TRI), Women on Wings, DeHaat, JayKay Enterprises, Shahi Exports, Minerva, ITC limited along with other Industry experts shared practical ideas on various aspects, including:

Building a unified national brand for SHG products, tailored for urban and export markets, and custodian of SARAS. Quality assurance of the SHG products without putting extra pressure on SHG members.

Leverage digital platforms for marketing, e-commerce, traceability, and CRM systems, while offering digital literacy and infrastructure support.Deepening private partnerships focused on co-creation, digital integration, and sustained market linkages.

The session also highlighted the need for standardized yet SHG-friendly quality protocols, and leveraging digital platforms for marketing, traceability, and capacity building. Concluding the discussions, T. K. Anil Kumar thanked all dignitaries for their thought leadership and reaffirmed that DAY-NRLM will act upon the actionable insights shared during the session. (ANI)

