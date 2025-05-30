New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari claimed that when Rahul Gandhi comes to power, that day Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be a part of India.

Speaking to ANI, Pramod Tiwari said, "The day Rahul Gandhi will have power in his hands and will have the right to take decisions for India, that day, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be a part of India. This is my belief because he is a very determined person..."

Earlier, Congress leader and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made a similar claim about Rahul Gandhi.

CM Reddy called PM Modi an "expired rupee". Addressing the Jai Hind Yatra, he said, "Modi is expired rupee, Modi is like a 1000 rupees' invalid note. Today, this country needs Rahul Gandhi's leadership. If a leader like Rahul Gandhi would have been Prime Minister of this country, then he would have taken (former PM) Indira Gandhi as inspiration and would have walked in Kaali's (Maata) way and would have made Pakistan into two parts and would have taken PoK back."

These statements have led to a war of words between Congress and the BJP. BJP MP Sambit Patra questioned Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy and Jairam Ramesh over not asking Pakistan regarding how many of their airbases were destroyed or terrorists were killed.

The BJP MP stated that Congress' 'Jai Hind Yatra' looks like 'Pakistan Hind Yatra'.

Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Revanth Reddy are asking how many Rafales were shot down. 'Yeh jo Pakistan ke Babbar hain, woh Hindustan ke Gabbar hain'. Rahul Gandhi did not ask how many Pakistani airbases were destroyed, how many terrorists were killed; rather, he only asked how many Indian planes were shot down."

"Today, there are two factions in Congress - one which supports Pakistan and the other which wants to raise a voice for the country but is unable to do so because of you," Sambit Patra added. (ANI)

