Kasaragod (Kerala), Mar 27 (PTI) In a huge daylight robbery, Rs 50 lakh in cash was stolen from the vehicle of a private agency at Uppala near Manjeshwar here on Wednesday.

An officer of Manjeshwar police station said that the incident occurred due to a security lapse on the part of the private agency's staff.

"There was no grill on the rear windows of the vehicle. The staff had to fill Rs 20 lakh in a bank ATM, but they took out two bundles of Rs 50 lakh each. They took one bundle to the ATM and left one on the back seat of the vehicle.

"Though the vehicle was locked, there was no one inside it," the officer said.

The thief broke the right side rear window and took away the cash bundle kept there, he said.

A man wearing blue pants, white-soled sports shoes and a light khaki coloured shirt was seen leaving the site carrying a bag, police said, adding that the person is suspected to have committed the robbery.

Police said that it has launched an investigation and a massive search operation.

