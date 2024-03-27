Panaji, March 27: The Goa police on Wednesday arrested a woman for allegedly abandoning her one-and-a-half-month-old baby infant daughter on the roadside, an official said. Accused Priyanka Fernandes (27) is originally from Chandgad in Maharashtra and is currently living in Margao with her husband.

The baby was found near the wall of a building in the town's Borda locality in the morning, prompting the police to start a probe to trace her parents, he said. The police tracked down Fernandes who confessed to dumping the infant, he said. Goa Shocker: Two Brothers Arrested for Taking ‘Supari’ to Kill Lover of Employer’s Wife.

The woman told the police that she didn't want her daughter she was prematurely born and had health complications, said a senior official. The infant is being treated at South Goa District Hospital in Margao, he added.