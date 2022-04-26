Mathura (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Local BJP MP Hema Malini on Monday said several shortcomings in the "Chaurasi Kos Braj Yatra" were found during the week-long pilgrimage she undertook recently.

"I have visited 43 villages and 32 halting points of Braj Yatra and found most of them in miserable condition," the actor-turned-politician told PTI.

She said during her visit with Shailjakant Mishra, the vice president of Uttar Pradesh Vraj Tirath Vikas Parishad and his team, efforts were made to have first-hand information about the work that has to be incorporated during renovation of '84 Kos Braj Yatra'.

Crores of people perform circumambulation of 84 Kos Braj Yatra round the year, Malini said.

The pilgrimage is at its peak between July and October since according to a legend, heads of all the Tirth of the country stay in Brijbhumi for these four months as per commandment of Lord Krishna, said Gyanendra Goshwami, a priest of Bankey Bihari temple.

In fact, 84 Kos Braj Yatra was introduced by Lord Krishna to fulfil the desire of Nand Baba and his foster mother Yashoda, the priest added.

Malini said women have to face problem as there is no toilet for them on the entire parikrama routes, Malini said.

It has been planned to construct toilets after every two kilometer, equip halting points with toilets, bathrooms, covered area for temporary stay, hall for discourse, trees on the entire route etc, the Mathura MP said.

The Centre has declared 84 Kos Parikrama of Brijbhumi as "Rastriya Mahamarg", Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said in January, giving full credit for this to Hema Malini, who continuously followed and sought execution of the plan.

The Bhumi Pujan (a ritual for starting a project) of Rs 5,000-crore plan taken under Bharat Mala-II would be done after the upcoming elections, while the plan would be completed by the year 2022, the minister had said.

Under the plan, while 5 feet wide grass bed would be made on entire Parikrama route for giving soothing impact to every “Parikramarthi (one who performs circumambulation)”, trees would be planted on both sides of the roads, the minister informed.

Halting points would be fully equipped with eateries, toilets and other facilities, Gadkari said.

