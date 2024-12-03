Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasized that the speedy justice delivery has been possible under the new criminal laws, saying the days of 'tarikh pe tarikh' or prolonged trial for criminals are over.

Modi, who was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday dedicated to the nation the successful implementation of the three new criminal laws here and said the Nyaya Sanhita is woven with the ideals of equality, harmony and social justice.

Stressing on the importance of timely delivery of justice, he said days of 'tarikh pe tarikh' are over.

'Tarikh pe tarikh' is a popular dialogue of actor Sunny Deol in the film "Damini" where he rues the repeated adjournment culture in courts.

In his speech, Modi also underscored the need for broadening our perspective so that the law becomes a medium of citizen empowerment.

He pointed out that there were many laws which lacked discussions and deliberations, and while citing an example, said there was a lot of discussion on the abrogation of Article 370 and triple talaq.

Modi added that these days, the debate is taking place on law related to the Waqf Board.

He stressed that there was a need to give the same importance to those laws which were made to increase the dignity and self-respect of the citizens.

Meanwhile, Modi said the touchstone of justice is to deliver timely justice, he said.

"We have been hearing that justice delayed, justice denied," he said pointing towards ensuring timely justice under the new laws.

Timeframe has been fixed for every step in a particular case, he said.

Modi cited an example of an accused getting punishment in just two months in a vehicle theft case in Chandigarh.

Referring to a case in Delhi, he said an accused got a 20-year sentence in 60 days after the registration of an FIR.

Modi also cited another example of Bihar where an accused got life imprisonment in 14 days in a murder case.

"These verdicts show the power of the BNS and its impact," he said.

Modi emphasised that this change showed that changes and results were ascertained when there was a government dedicated to the interests of ordinary citizens and solving their problems.

He further urged that these verdicts should be discussed as much as possible in the country so that every Indian knows how his power for justice has increased.

With such verdicts, the criminals will now come to know that days of 'tarikh pe tarikh' are over, he said.

Law should become a medium of citizen's empowerment and for this, we all should have a comprehensive outlook, he said.

I am saying this because there is a lot of discussion here on some laws and discussion should take place but some important laws remain devoid of debate, said Modi.

"When the Article 370 was removed, a lot of discussion took place over it. Similarly, discussion took place when a law came on triple talaq. These days, discussion on a law relating to the Wakf board is taking place," he said.

"We should give the same importance to those laws which are made to increase the dignity and self-respect of people," he said.

He spoke about international Divyang Diwas.

He mentioned that under the old laws system, 'Divyangs' were referred by humiliating words.

Modi said his government brought the Rights of Persons Disability Act in 2016, adding that it was not only the law relating to Divyangs but it was also a campaign to make the society more sensitive.

He said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is going to lay the foundation of a big change.

Laws relating to trangender, the Mediation Act and the GST Act and there are so many such laws which require a healthy discussion, he said.

Talking about the colonial laws, Modi said earlier, it was very difficult for getting an FIR registered even.

"But now zero FIR has been given a legal shape. One can get a case registered from anywhere," he said.

The victim has been given the right to get a copy of an FIR, said Modi.

If a case has to be cancelled against an accused then the consent of the victim will be required, he said as he explained several provisions of the new laws.

Noting that humanity and sensitivity are also sides of the BNS, he said an accused cannot be kept in jail for a long time without the pronouncement of sentence, he said.

About colonial laws, Modi said despite everyone being equal in the eyes of the law, the practical reality was different.

He underlined that Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita had sensitivity towards every victim.

Modi said that useful tools like e-Saksha, Nyay Shruti, Nyay Setu, e-Summon Portal were developed to implement the new laws.

We will get help in fighting the terrorism with the integration of digital system and technology, he said.

He also asserted that under the new laws, terrorists and terror organisations will not be able to take benefit of legal complexity.

Modi pointed out that most foreign investors did not want to invest in India earlier because of the fear of long and delayed justice.

He further added that when this fear ends, investments would increase, thereby strengthening the country's economy.

Highlighting the lacunae in the Indian Penal Code and the fear of the law for the honest people as against the criminals, Modi said the new Nyay Sanhita has freed the people from such troubles.

He said that his government has ended over 1,500 laws framed during the British era and urged all the state governments to effectively implement Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

