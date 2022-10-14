Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) A senior government official on Friday asked the deputy commissioners to formulate a comprehensive plan to tackle diverse challenges as he reviewed the winter preparedness in snow-bound areas of Jammu province, an official spokesman said.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar also advised the deputy commissioners to prepare disaster management plans and identify volunteers for quick response during any emergency.

Kumar was speaking at a meeting of heads of the departments and Deputy Commissioners to review the winter preparedness in the districts of the division, the spokesman said.

Kumar took a district wise review of preparedness regarding maintenance of national highways, link roads, water, power supply scenario, snow clearance and overall winter arrangements.

He instructed the Deputy Commissioners to hold a meeting with all the concerned officers and formulate comprehensive winter preparedness plans, the spokesman said.

They were also told to put in place a quick response mechanism to maintain essential services so that people do not face any inconvenience, the spokesman said, adding the snow bound highway districts were directed to identify suitable shelter locations to use them during road blockade.

Kumar also stressed that the roads leading to tourist destinations should be cleared on priority so that tourists do not face any inconvenience, the spokesman said.

Deputy Commissioners apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the water, power supply position, availability of ration, fuel, LPG and other essentials in their respective districts.

The Divisional Commissioner also passed directions to the health department to keep an adequate stock of life saving medicines, surgical equipment and other necessary medicines to avoid deficiency in the districts, besides ensuring adequate heating arrangements in health care institutions during winter months, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Kumar conducted an extensive tour of Jammu city and inspected various ongoing ‘Blue Green' projects being executed under the Jammu Smart City Mission.

The divisional commissioner visited the railway station, Gorkha Nagar and Bakshi Nagar and inspected the pace of ongoing works there.

The work is in progress on the ‘blue green' project for Tawi canal from Gorkha Nagar to Railway Station at the cost of Rs 17.83 crore, the spokesman said.

He said the works on the Blue Green Project for the Ranbir Canal from Paloura to Bakshi Nagar (Phase 1 and 2 is in progress at a cost of Rs 20.17 crore.

The project includes improved access to the park paved courts in Park area, green berm with gentle slope, construction of double storey parking for 29 vehicles, pedestrian bridges to connect left and right sides of the Canal banks, replacing old electric poles with new one, park lighting, water ATMs and many other facilities, the spokesman said.

Kumar directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work keeping in view of the quality parameters and complete the work within fixed timelines.

