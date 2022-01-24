New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the city police seeking immediate arrest of a man who is accused of harassing his 70-year-old grandmother for her property, officials said.

Fearing for her life, the woman, a resident of East Vinod Nagar here, called up the DCW's 181 helpline on January 20 following which a team arrived at her house and helped her in filing an FIR in the matter, they said.

According to the DCW, the woman was facing constant harassment and torture from her grandson demanding that she transfer her property to him.

The septuagenarian also alleged that the man instigated a dog -- which he brought home some time ago despite her refusal – to attack her on January 13.

The DCW team that visited the old woman at her house stated that she had sustained grievous wounds all over her hands and attributed the injuries to the attack by the dog.

The DCW said its team immediately took the old woman to Kalyanpuri police station where an FIR under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code was filed against her grandson.

"It is a matter of property dispute. An FIR has been registered and investigation is on," a police officer said.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said she has asked the police to furnish details of the steps taken to ensure safety of the woman and also a detailed action report in the matter by January 31.

