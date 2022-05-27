New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi on Friday signed an agreement with an NGO to build platforms and opportunities to enable city residents join hands with the government in identifying and resolving critical environmental and civic challenges, an official statement said.

The DDC aims to realise the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's vision of making Delhi a "modern, equitable and sustainable" city before 2047 -- the 100th year of India's independence, an official statement said.

Through this strategic partnership with Reap Benefit Foundation, the Delhi government's policy think tank will develop safe, meaningful and innovative opportunities and platforms through which citizens and communities will be able to join hands with the Delhi government, the statement noted.

DDC Delhi Vice Chairperson Jasmine Shah said leveraging civic participation has been at the core of the Kejriwal model of governance in Delhi, be it fighting dengue, reducing air pollution or fighting against COVID-19.

"DDC is committed to enabling every Delhi resident to not only identify local challenges and issues, but also become a part of the solution. It has always been DDC's priority to foster dialogue with communities, to provide them with the right tools and platforms and to drive a meaningful change within their communities, and to ensure that their voices are heard while developing policies for Delhi," the statement quoted Shah as saying.

Citizen participation is the pulse of testing a government's commitment to democratic values, he said

"This partnership is an excellent opportunity for us to strengthen our ability to engage with a large number of communities and citizens in Delhi to ensure that we design people-centric governance processes," Shah added.

Co-Founder, Reap Benefit Foundation, Kuldeep Dantewadia, said one of the main focus areas will be to promote participatory governance by establishing platforms for bridging the gap between the government and citizens.

"With an ideology rooted in action, we look forward to engaging all Delhi residents in taking small but meaningful actions to build their civic muscle and start addressing local civic and climate issues in their neighbourhood," Dantewadia said.

