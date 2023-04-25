Bulandshahr (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) The dead bodies of two labourers trapped in a cold storage in Sikandrabad here were recovered after a 50-hour search operation, police said on Tuesday.

Three labourers were trapped when a part of the cold storage collapsed on Saturday night, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said on Sunday.

While one of the labourers named Gaurav was rescued within 20 hours, the other two remained buried. On Monday night, a joint team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and fire brigade personnel recovered the dead bodies of the two trapped persons, the officials said.

Sikandrabad Police Circle Officer Vikas Pratap Singh Chauhan said the deceased have been identified as Harishchandra (45) and Dinesh (27) and their bodies have been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.

