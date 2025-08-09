A view of an area affected by flash floods and incessant rains in Mandi. (File Photo/ ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] August 9 (ANI): The death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to monsoon rains has risen to 219 with 112 people losing their lives in rain-related incidents and 107 fatalities reported in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

As per the cumulative report issued by the SDMA as of August 9, Mandi district has suffered the highest toll in rain-linked disasters, with 23 deaths, followed by Kangra (25), Chamba (9), Kullu (10), and Kinnaur (7).

The road accident fatalities have been highest in Mandi (20), followed by Shimla (15) and Solan (11).

The state has also reported extensive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods, including 832 houses damaged, 37 shops and factories destroyed, and over 27,000 hectares of crops affected.

The cumulative damage to public and private property has been estimated at over Rs 1,98,881 lakh. This includes a loss of Rs 1,145.27 lakh in the Jal Shakti Vibhag sector, Rs 1,933.68 lakh in PWD, Rs 1,045.05 lakh in urban development, and heavy damages to agriculture, horticulture, power, health, and education infrastructure.

Animal and bird deaths have also been significant, with 1,591 livestock and 25,755 poultry birds lost.

The officials said restoration work is underway across affected areas, but continued heavy rain is hampering efforts to fully restore roads, power, and water supply schemes in several districts.

Districts like Mandi, Kullu, and Solan continue to report major disruptions. Restoration efforts are underway, and the administration has urged people to avoid travel to vulnerable hilly areas.

The SDMA has called for continued public vigilance and strict adherence to advisories, especially with more rain forecasted in several parts of the state.

Earlier in the day, an incident of cloudburst was reported in the Sharod Nala area of Kullu as per the information received from the Central Water Commission, Mohal.

According to the Assistant Engineer, PWD Manikaran, and DPCR Kullu, the water level in Barogi Nala, adjoining Sharod Nala, has risen due to rainfall.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts and a Yellow Alert for the remaining districts. (ANI)

