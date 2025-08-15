Shimla, August 15: Rains continued to impact Himachal Pradesh, disrupting public utilities and hampering connectivity across several districts, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). As of 5 pm, 406 roads, including two national highways, remained blocked, while 457 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) and 222 water supply schemes were out of service.

The HPSDMA said the monsoon death toll has risen to 257, of which 133 deaths are rain-related -- caused by landslides, flash floods, house collapses, and other weather-triggered incidents -- while 124 fatalities occurred in road accidents. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: 8 Bridges Damaged, Multiple Roads Blocked As Flash Floods Triggered by Rain Hit Several Areas.

Connectivity remained severely hit in districts such as Mandi (174 roads blocked), Kullu (79), Shimla (59), and Kinnaur (48). Landslides, flash floods, and falling debris were reported on several key routes, including NH-305 in Kullu's Jhed (Khanag) area and NH-05 in Kinnaur at Ribba Nallah and Malling Nallah, where shooting stones have kept traffic suspended.

Power outages were concentrated in Lahaul-Spiti (145 DTRs disrupted), Kullu (27), Mandi (31), and Shimla (26), with many faults caused by feeder line damage and landslides. Water supply was worst affected in Mandi (44 schemes disrupted), Shimla (41), and Sirmaur (33), leaving several rural pockets dependent on temporary arrangements. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Local Connectivity Disrupted As 3 Bridges in Mayad Valley, Lahaul and Spiti Get Washed Away (Watch Video).

The state emergency operation centre said restoration efforts were ongoing, with priority being given to clearing blocked highways and restoring essential services in affected villages. Authorities have advised travellers to avoid unnecessary journeys and remain alert to the risk of further landslides as heavy rain is forecast to continue in the coming days.

