At least 3 bridges were washed away in Shimla and Lahaul and Spiti districts on Wednesday, August 13, while over 300 roads, including two national highways, have been closed across Himachal Pradesh following fresh incidents of cloudbursts and flash floods. A police post was swept away in fresh floods in Ganvi Ravine, while a bus stand and adjoining shops were damaged following heavy rain in Shimla district. Two bridges were washed away, cutting off Koot and Kyav panchayats in the district, officials said. However, no casualties have been reported so far. Mandi Hit by Flood-Like Conditions After Torrential Rains; 2 Dead, 2 Missing (Watch Videos).

3 Bridges in Mayad Valley, Lahaul and Spiti Get Washed Away After Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst

VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: Three bridges in Mayad Valley, Lahaul & Spiti were washed away by a recent cloudburst, disrupting local connectivity.#LahaulSpiti #Cloudburst (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/bKeWzvrFF6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2025

