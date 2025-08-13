Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): The public infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh continues to be severely affected due to rains with 323 roads, 70 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs), and 130 water supply schemes disrupted in the past 24 hours due to heavy rains and related incidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Of the cumulative 240 deaths recorded since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, the SDMA said 126 were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 115 occurred in road accidents.

As per 5 pm State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) update, two national highways -- NH-305 in Kullu district and NH-505 in Lahaul-Spiti -- remained blocked.

Kullu reported the highest number of road closures (70), followed by Mandi (179) and Kangra (25). Mandi also faced the brunt of power disruptions with 50 DTRs out of service, while Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti reported localised electricity faults.

On the water supply front, Mandi district again topped the list with 72 schemes affected, followed by Lahaul-Spiti (5) and Hamirpur (2). Restoration work is underway, but officials warned that continuing rains could hamper progress.

The SDMA has urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert as the wet spell continues, with weather warnings in place for the coming days.

Mandi district reported the highest overall fatalities in rain-linked incidents (26), followed by Kangra (28) and Chamba (9). Road accident deaths were highest in Mandi (21), followed by Chamba (17) and Kangra (11).

The SDMA pegged the cumulative financial loss to public and private property during this monsoon season at over Rs 2,03,000 lakh (Rs 2,031 crore), with the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag, and the power sector suffering the brunt of damages.

Authorities have urged residents to remain on alert as weather warnings for heavy rainfall continue, warning that restoration efforts may face further delays if downpours persist. (ANI)

