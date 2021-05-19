Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 19 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the decision to drop Communist Party of India (M) leader KK Shailaja from the state cabinet in his second term was one made by the party.

He further said that an exemption cannot be made for Shailaja, who had won much global praise for her efficient handling of COVID first wave in Kerala, as there were also other performing ministers in the last government.

"It was the party's decision not to include anyone for two consecutive terms as ministers. It was based on this policy that KK Shailaja was not included in the new cabinet. An exemption for one person cannot be given as there were also other performing ministers in the last government," Vijayan said.

He added that the criticism of not including the cabinet minister has been taken constructively.

"As I said, it was a general decision of the party. I am continuing as CM as the party asked me to. The new ministers will also perform well," he said.

KK Shailaja was one of the more popular ministers of Vijayan's cabinet, winning the assembly polls from Mattannur in Kannur with a record margin of 67,013 votes.

Many party fellow members feel that the candidature of Shailaja in the assembly polls had helped the LDF to register a convincing victory and win 99 seats.

Many, including Left supporters and celebrities, have been vocal on social media demanding that Shailaja be made a minister in the Chief Minister's second term. (ANI)

