Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26 (ANI): Amid the speculations over reunion AIADMK and BJP, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AlADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that a decision on alliance will be made when elections comes near.

This comes after Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Tuesday evening.

Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "On alliance, I have already spoken several times. Is any party firm on alliance? Are parties in DMK alliance firm? We can't tell. This is politics, as per the political situation, changes will happen. How can we tell now itself? When did we form an alliance at the time of 2019 elections? It was February when we made the announcement. Similarly, we will have talks with like-minded parties and make a decision on alliance when elections come near. If you ask now, how can I tell you about it? We will let you know you know our alliance status."

He further said that they gave a memorandum to the Home Minister on current issues in the state.

He further said, "I inspected the Delhi AIADMK office yesterday and then met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, along with our MLAs and senior leaders. We gave a memorandum to him on current issues in the state."

BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan declined to comment on the possibility of the reunion.

Srinivasan said, "As a BJP functionary, I cannot comment the reunion. And since the meeting is happening with the various leaders, with the various political parties with our minister, so whatever the information that the party has to give to the media, definitely they would."

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said that Edappadi K Palaniswami wanted power otherwise no one would respect him.

"His party is in the doldrums. Everyone within the party has started opposing him. All senior leaders are giving views against him by the members of their own party. There is fight against various senior leaders of AIADMK. So Edappadi had to fall in the feet of Amit Shah. They think that they do not have any political future in the state. It is good for us. If AIADMK goes with BJP it is the end of the former," Elangovan said.

He further said that people of Tamil Nadu are against the BJP because the BJP is cheating Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami on Wednesday said that he discussed the Enforcement Directorate case on the alleged scam involving the state-run liquor corporation, TASMAC, during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged for a detailed inquiry.

The AIDMK leader said that various issues regarding Tamil Nadu, including the National Education Policy's language formula, the release of funds and developing railway projects for the State were discussed.

Palaniswami said that he discussed the case of ED on Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), asking for a detailed inquiry into the matter. On March 20, the Madras High Court had directed ED to halt any proceedings related to searches on the premises of TASMAC.

Further the AIADMK leader said he had in the meeting, requested Shah to continue the two-language formula in Tamil Nadu.

"Various issues of Tamil Nadu were discussed with Union Minister Amit Shah. We stressed two-language policy should continue in the state. Requested to release funds and implement various schemes for Railway projects," the AIADMK leader told reporters in Delhi.

EPS said that he will only consider talks of an alliance after the election dates are announced, adding, "Is election date is announced to speak about alliance? In 2019 and 2021 we spoke about alliance only near to election. Alliance and ideology is different. Our ideology is constant. and alliance would be based on circumstances. Circumstances only decide the alliance. There is still one year is for election."

Assembly elections for Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in 2026. (ANI)

