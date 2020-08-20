New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Thursday hailed the central government's decision to set up National Recruitment Agency (NRA) and said it will save both time and money and benefit the Railways.

He said every district will have an examination centre and people will be able to save money spent on travel and arranging other logistics.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Tweets Video of Mahindra Thar, Provided by His MPLADS Fund, Bringing Medical Care at Doorsteps of Tribals in Wayanad’s Noolpuzha.

"Candidates will not have to take multiple exams, not fill multiple forms. Their money and time will be saved," he said.

Yadav said the first stage of examination will be conducted by NRA and then technical exam will be conducted under the auspices of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Also Read | Pakistan Threatens India With Nuclear War, Minister Sheikh Rasheed Says ‘We Can Drop Atom Bombs Up To Assam Without Harming Muslims’.

"A lot of applications come for the first stage of RRB recruitment exam. A lot of effort apart from money goes into short-listing candidates. With NRA in place, there will be limited candidates during the second stage of exams," he said.

The Union Cabinet on August 19 approved setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct the Common Eligibility Test to reform the recruitment process for central government jobs.

NRA, a multi-agency body, will encompass the first-level test by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Service Personnel (IBPS). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)