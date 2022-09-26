Ambala, Sep 26 (PTI) The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found in Kalal Majri area here on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the body was found hanging in the toilet of a house that has been closed for the past 10-12 years.

It is suspected that the accused hung the woman's body after killing her to make the death look like a suicide, they said.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased, Station House Officer (city) Ram Kumar said.

The neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house for the last 2-3 days and called the municipal corporation, suspecting that some animal might have died inside, police said.

The matter was reported to the police after a municipal corporation employee found the decomposed body hanging in the house, they said.

According to police, the house owner lives in Chandigarh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramesh Kumar and the SHO, who were present on the spot also enquired the residents of the area.

A case has been registered into the matter and further investigation is underway, police said.

