New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Deendayal Port Trust, one of the 12 major ports of India, has crossed 100 MMT (Million Metric Tons) in cargo handling.

The port, earlier known as Kandla Port, is situated in Kutch, Gujarat.

Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has appreciated the efforts made by Deendayal Port.

He said it is indeed a major achievement in the challenging COVID times and it is a significant indication that the economy is bouncing back to achieve pre-COVID times.

An official release said Deendayal Port handled 13.25 MMT of liquid cargo and 43.76 MMT of dry cargo and containers at Kandla.

It also handled 43.30 MMT at Vadinar (which includes transhipment) and the containerized cargo crossed 4.50 lakh TEU during this period, grossing a total of 100 MMT overall.

Major commodities handled by the Deendayal Port are crude oil, petroleum products, coal, salt, edible oil, fertilizer, sugar, timber, soya bean and wheat.

The release said this major achievement can be attributed to the user-friendly approach of the port with the shipping fraternity and stakeholders and constant consultations with them to improve 'Ease of Doing Business'. (ANI)

