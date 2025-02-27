Kochi, Feb 27 (PTI) Rejecting the ruling LDF's invitation for a joint protest against the central government's decision to permit offshore mining, UDF convener M M Hassan on Thursday accused the Left government of "supporting" the mining initiative.

Speaking to reporters after the front's meeting, Hassan said, "The UDF will hold its strike on the issue", ruling out any joint protest with the CPI(M).

He alleged that the CPI(M)-BJP understanding in Kerala was evident from the invitation extended to a BJP leader to speak at a CPI(M) event.

"The CPI(M) is attempting to build a political bridge with the BJP ahead of the local body elections, which is why BJP leader P K Krishnadas was invited to an event as part of the CPI(M) state conference," Hassan said.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF has decided to intensify its protests against the state government.

As part of the agitation, a one-day hunger strike will be staged in front of the Secretariat on March 5 to protest the rising incidents of murder and drug abuse in the state, under the slogan "No Crime, No Drugs", Hassan said.

On March 13, a protest will be held in Kochi against the cuts in SC and ST funds and the reduction in minority welfare scholarships, he added.

A statewide day-night protest will be conducted in front of all local bodies on April 4.

On April 10, UDF workers in hilly regions will march to forest offices, demanding relaxation in the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Additionally, a coastal march, led by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, will be held from April 21 to 30, covering the stretch from Nellikunnu in Kasaragod to Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, Hassan said.

The UDF has also decided to organise protests at district and panchayat levels, along with training camps for grassroots activists ahead of the local body polls, he added.

Hassan alleged that despite a surge in murders, the government has "failed" to act, attributing this to a political culture that fosters violence.

He accused the CM of leading a party that "shields criminals" and claimed that Kerala has become a haven for drug abuse due to negligence by the police and excise departments.

