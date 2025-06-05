New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he was deeply pained by the loss of lives at the tragic stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives, with over 30 others injured. He called on everyone to always remember to prioritise safety and celebrate responsibly.

"Deeply pained by the loss of lives at the tragic stampede in Bengaluru. My heart goes out to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Let us always remember to prioritise safety and celebrate responsibly," posted Dhankhar on X.

Earlier, following the tragic incident, the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each deceased in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government will also provide free treatment to the injured.

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," the CM said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, CM Siddaramaiah said, "11 died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident."

The Karnataka CM further asserted that he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

"I don't want to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days' time. People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came," CM Siddaramaiah said. (ANI)

