Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 12 (ANI): Amid ongoing concerns over ceasefire violations along the India-Pakistan border, Defence expert DS Dhillon highlighted the need for talks at the DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) level to address ceasefire violations along the India-Pakistan border.

"The demarcation where firing occurs during violations will be discussed to ensure lasting peace," Dhillon said. His comments come as both countries aim to improve communication and avoid escalation.

Meanwhile, head of India-Pakistan DGMO-level talks, Defence Expert Sanjeev Srivastava on Monday termed the meeting "important," and said that the focus will be on the understanding reached between both countries and how to make it "permanent."

"This meeting is very important, the focus will be on the understanding reached between India and Pakistan, how to continue this and make it permanent...to ensure that Pakistan won't violate this understanding again and won't take any provocative steps again...let's see what will be the outcome of the meeting," the Defence Expert told ANI in Varanasi.

Earlier on Sunday, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai apprised about his conversation with his counterpart, which resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by both the neighbouring countries, saying that the Pakistan army violated these understandings after a couple of hours after the cessation of hostilities.

He said that it was the Pakistan DGMO who proposed that hostilities cease.

"My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, May 10, after he proposed that we cease hostilities. We also decided to further speak on May 12 at 12:00 hrs to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding," Ghai told reporters in a press conference here.

He said that the violation of the agreement reached between the two DGMOs was responded to robustly by India.

"However, disappointingly, expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross-border and across the Line of Control (LoC) firing, followed by drone intrusions last night and in the early hours of today. These violations were responded to robustly," Ghai added.

The DMGO said that his counterpart was informed about the violations today through a hotline message. India made its intent clear that it would respond to the same "fiercely" if repeated, for which the Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to the army commander for counteraction.

"We have earlier today sent another hotline message to my counterpart highlighting these violations of the understanding between the DGMOs on May 10 and our firm and clear intent to respond to these fiercely if repeated tonight, subsequently or later. The Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to our army commander for counteraction in case of any violation by Pakistan," Ghai said.

He further stated that India has been compelled to be in this situation, but the armed forces remain prepared to face any eventuality. (ANI)

