New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched a life insurance scheme that will provide a cover of Rs five lakhs each to more than 10,000 employees working in cantonment areas across India.

"Chhavni COVID: Yodha Sanrakshan Yojana", a group life insurance scheme through the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), was launched by Singh during a webinar attended by presidents, vice-presidents and chief executive officers of all 62 cantonment boards, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

According to the statement, Singh also said there should be no gaps in implementation of centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) like Ayushman Bharat and Pradhana Mantri Awas Yojana in the cantonment areas.

The new scheme will benefit "more than 10,000 employees in all 62 cantonment boards in the event of any unfortunate fatal calamity with an insurance cover of Rs five lakhs each", it noted.

The scheme will benefit permanent and contractual employees, including doctors, paramedics and sanitation staff, the statement said.

In his speech, Singh said the webinar was an important step towards seamless delivery of benefits of various CSS and in improving the overall well-being of approximately 21 lakh residents in the cantonment areas.

"Citing welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhana Mantri Awas Yojana, Smart Cities Mission, mid-day meal scheme for school children etc, Shri Rajnath Singh said there should be no gaps in implementation of these welfare schemes in cantonment areas," the statement said.

