New Delhi, August 25: The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) has extended the deadline to apply for Delhi CET for the academic session 2020-21. Students can now apply for the Delhi Common Entrance Test, commonly known as Delhi CET, till September 17. Eligible candidates eligible for Delhi CET can apply online at the DTTE official website - delhidiploma.admissions.nic.in. BHU Admit Card 2020: Banaras Hindu University Releases Hall Tickets For Entrance Exams at bhuonline.in.

Earlier the last date to apply online for the Delhi CET was September 3. The Delhi CET is held for admission to the first semester and first-year courses of various full-time Engineering and Non-Engineering diploma programs under DTTE. Scroll down to know how to apply for the Delhi CET 2020. Online Classes in All Telangana Schools to Begin From September 1 as Part of E-Learning for Academic Year 2020–21.

How to Apply For Delhi CET 2020:

Step 1 - Register with basic details like names, phone numbers and email addresses.

Step 2 - Select the course.

Step 3 - Insert qualification details.

Step 4 - Submit contact details.

Step 5 - Upload images in specified formats.

Step 6 - Preview the Delhi CET application and submit.

Step 7 - Payment of CET exam registration fee.

According to the DTTE, merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the "qualifying" examination. This decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Selected candidates can get admission to various institutes of technology and polytechnics under DTTE.

