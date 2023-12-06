New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday to assess the flood situation in the state and hold a meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin, sources said.

Singh, who will travel to Tamil Nadu as a representative of the central government, will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas.

Also Read | Mizoram CM-Elect Lalduhoma To Meet Amit Shah, S Jaishankar To Discuss Issues From Refugees From Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur.

The defence minister will visit Tamil Nadu to see the damage caused by the recent floods besides holding a meeting with the chief minister, the sources said.

Officials from the Union Home Ministry will accompany the defence minister during his trip.

Also Read | Amit Shah Says PM Narendra Modi Will Return to Power in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls; Hopes Terror Will End in Jammu and Kashmir by 2026 (Watch Videos).

Residents of Chennai grappled with stagnant water and power disruption in several areas and its suburbs on Wednesday, two days after Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in the metropolis and neighbouring districts, even as civic agency personnel were involved in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The state government said power was kept suspended in some areas as a "preventive measure" as the cables were under water, while asserting all efforts were being taken to restore normalcy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)