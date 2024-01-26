New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings to fellow Indians on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

"I extend my wishes to the fellow countrymen on the occasion of Republic Day," Rajnath Singh said in an address to the media.

The Defence Minister unfurled the national flag at his residence to mark the occasion.

"Best wishes to everyone on the 75th Republic Day. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards making India a strong and developed country, on this historic occasion. Jai Hind!", Singh said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted fellow Indians on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unfurled the national flag in Lucknow, and extended his wishes on the 75th Republic Day and appealed to Indians to build a 'capable self-reliant India'!

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the 75th Republic Day! This national festival not only remembers our immortal fighters but also provides us an opportunity to commit ourselves to the realization of the concept of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat," CM Yogi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended his greetings and pushed for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"I extend my greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Republic Day. This is an important day in our history. We received 'swarajya', it is the effort of all of us to convert that into 'surajya'. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are going ahead towards becoming Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the third economic power of the world and our effort to become 'Vishwa Guru," he said. (ANI)

