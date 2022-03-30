Medchal (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI): To commemorate the momentous events of the completion of 60 years of the Chetak helicopter in the Indian Armed Forces, a conclave would be organized by Indian Air Force on April 2, informed the Defence Ministry on Wednesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The conclave is titled yshsvt ptt dshkm' (Magnificient six decades).

The conclave, scheduled at the National Industrial Security Academy Convention Centre, Secunderabad will be attended by the three Service Chiefs, veterans and serving officers of the Helicopter stream from the three services and officials of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Indian Coast Guard and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

"It will be an honour to host our Raksha Mantri. This conclave marks the 60th year of induction of Chetak Helicopter into the Air force. Chetak Helicopter was inducted into the Air force in 1962. Today, it completes 60 years of operations not only in the Air force but also in all three services. It operates in all terrains be it Siachen glaciers or desserts or seas," said Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal, VSM, Air officer commanding, Hakimpet.

The conclave intends to provide a platform to showcase six decades of helicopter operations in the country, highlighting Chetak helicopter operations in particular. This event highlight will involve reflections, narrations and discussions by prominent speakers from the veteran community and the Services. Deliverables to the audience would also include perspectives on the evolution of helicopter operations as driven by technology and future battlefield imperatives. (ANI)

