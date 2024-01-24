Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai on Wednesday for the acquisition of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

As per an official release from the Ministry of Defence, "The value of the contract is Rs 1070.47 crore. These multi-role FPVs will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by MDL under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) Category and will be delivered in a total of 63 months."

Also Read | Manoj Jarange Patil Padayatra: Bombay High Court Refuses To Restrain Maratha Quota Activist From Entering Mumbai.

Along with several high-tech advanced features and equipment, these FPVs will be equipped with multipurpose drones, wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy and AI capability etc. enabling greater flexibility and operational edge to the ICG to face new age multidimensional challenges.

These modern FPVs will play a critical role in enhancing fisheries protection and monitoring, control and surveillance, anti-smuggling operations, search and rescue operations including in shallow waters, assistance to ships and crafts in distress, towing capabilities, assistance and monitoring during marine pollution response operations, anti-piracy operations.

Also Read | Union Cabinet Greenlights Rs 8,500 Crore Scheme To Propel Coal, Lignite Gasification Projects in Move Toward Clean Energy.

The acquisition of these FPVs is aimed to boost ICG's capability and reinforces the increased focus of the government towards maritime security.

In line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the contract will boost the nation's indigenous shipbuilding capability bolstering maritime economic activities and fostering growth of ancillary industries, especially the MSME Sector.

The project will effectively generate employment opportunities and expertise development in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)