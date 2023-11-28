New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The defence ministry on Tuesday sealed a Rs 2,956 crore deal with state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to procure 16 upgraded super rapid gun mount (SRGM) and accessories for Indian Navy.

The SRGM is a medium caliber anti-missile and anti-aircraft defence weapon system that provides a sustained rate of fire and high accuracy.

The ministry said the upgraded SRGMs will be installed onboard Indian Navy's in-service and newly built ships.

"The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with M/s Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Haridwar on November 28 for procurement of 16 Upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) along with associated equipment/accessories for Indian Navy under Buy (Indian) category at a total cost of Rs 2956.89 crore," it said in a statement. It said the upgraded SRGM will be manufactured by BHEL at its Haridwar Plant.

"The weapon system is capable of multiple engagements in multi-threat scenarios and has a proven record of very good performance against missiles and highly maneuverable fast attack crafts," the ministry said.

"The project will generate an employment of two and half lakh mandays over a period of five years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries including MSME, thus significantly contributing to the government's efforts to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' in defence," it said.

