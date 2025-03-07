New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The defence ministry on Friday said it has inked a USD 248 million deal with Russia's Rosoboronexport for the procurement of engines for T-72 tanks.

The deal also includes the transfer of technology from the Russian defence major to the state-run Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (heavy vehicle factory) based at Avadi in Chennai.

Also Read | IAF Jet Crash in Haryana: Indian Air Force's Jaguar Aircraft Crashes in Panchkula, Pilot Ejects Safely, Says Police (Watch Video).

The ministry said it has signed a contract worth USD 248 million (approximately Rs 2,156 crore) with Rosoboronexport (RoE) for the procurement of 1,000 HP engines for T-72 tanks "in fully formed, completely knocked down and semi-knocked down conditions."

"The deal also includes the transfer of technology (ToT) from RoE to Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited for integration and subsequent licensed production of engines under ToT to boost the Make in India initiative in the defence sector," it said.

Also Read | Sundargarh Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Brick Over Infidelity Suspicion, Tells Daughter Mother 'Would Never Come Back'; Arrested.

T-72 tanks are the mainstay of the tank fleet of the Indian Army which is at present fitted with 780 HP engines.

"Equipping the existing fleet of T-72 tanks with 1000 HP engine will enhance the battlefield mobility and offensive capability of the Indian Army," the ministry said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)