Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 30 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled rally in Dehradun on December 4, the District Magistrate of the city has given instructions to conduct rapid antigen tests for those attending the public meeting at the Parade Ground.

The order has been issued by Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik Postpone Reopening of Schools for Classes 1 to 7 by 10-15 Days.

"In view of the new variant of COVID-19, the Health Department has been asked to make all necessary arrangements at the Parade Ground for testing of those attending the Prime Minister's public rally at the Parade Ground," said Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on December 4, besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 25 People Lose Eyesight After Undergoing Cataract Operation at Hospital in Muzaffarpur.

It will be Modi's third visit to the poll-bound Uttarakhand in three months.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)