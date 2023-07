Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Constant downpours since early morning have caused a spate at Sahastradhara River, a tourist spot in Dehradun, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Dehradun Police, incessant rains in Dehradun since 4:00 am today have resulted in an upsurge in the Sahastradhara River.

The Officials also stated that the rivers around the city were also in a spate and that residents residing around the Sahastradhara area should be cautious.

Today morning traffic was suspended with debris continuing to fall at many places on the Gangotri-Yamunotri National Highway, as persistent rains continue to wreak havoc in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

According to the Uttarkashi District Administration, the Gangotri-Yamunotri National Highway was closed to traffic as boulders continued to fall at many places following persistent downpours in the region.

"The Gangotri Highway has reached a standstill for movement at four places including Bandarkot. Yamunotri Highway is blocked at Silkyara and other areas. JCB machines on the routes are trying to open the highway," the Uttarkashi District Administration added.

Traffic and pilgrimage stopped on Monday as boulders continued to fall at many places on the Yamunotri Highway as torrential rains continued in Uttarkashi district.

District disaster management official of Uttarkashi, Devendra Patwal, said that due to the boulders falling continuously for the last three days, the traffic on both sides of the road has come to a complete standstill.

"Significantly, due to this, there has been a break on the Yamunotri pilgrimage, leaving many commuters including pilgrims and locals passenger stranded," the official said.

"Big boulders fell from mountains on Monday morning further exacerbating the woes of commuters," the official said.

According to the Chamoli police, a stretch of 60-70 metres of the Badrinath Highway, Kameda was washed out due to intermittent rains, following that the Highway was blocked for traffic.

The police added that scores of commuters including tourists and locals were stranded on both sides of the highway.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Rohila told ANI on July 23 that torrential downpours in the region have caused severe damage to several areas of the Uttarkashi district. (ANI)

