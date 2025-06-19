Patna, Jun 19 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multi-state raids in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged scam in the recruitment of constables in Bihar during 2023, official sources said.

At least a dozen locations in Patna and Nalanda in Bihar, Ranchi (Jharkhand), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and Kolkata (West Bengal) are being covered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The masterminds of this alleged scam are the same as that of NEET UG Paper Leak Scam of 2024, they said.

