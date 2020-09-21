Lucknow, Sep 21 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised the "delay" in the appointment of candidates who had qualified in the examination for the post of village development officer in Uttar Pradesh, and said the state government should stop this "injustice" to the youth.

The Congress, in a statement, said that examination for VDO was held in 2018, but those who have cleared the examinations have not been given their appointment letter. Similarly, the recruitment for sub-inspectors is pending since 2016, it said.

The party said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to such youths, who were awaiting their appointment, and SI aspirants.

In a Hindi tweet, the Congress leader said, "The youths want to know as to whether the government is serious about resolving all the issues related to recruitment, and whether it will keep a specific deadline as far as recruitment are concerned.

"Delay in recruitment, obstructing and diverting amounts to injustice with the youth. Please stop it," she said.

In another tweet, she said, "During a conversation with those who had appeared in VDO examination 2018, the youngsters said that they had appeared in the examination, and the results were out, but no appointments were made.

"The government does not tell as to why the appointments are halted. The meetings being held by the government on recruitment should give them justice," she said.

"Spoke to SI aspirants today. One thing is common that there is no clear communication nor any deadline," she said.

Reacting to it, the BJP said its government is working in a pro-active manner on the recruitment issue and has adopted a transparent approach.

"Statistics bear testimony to the fact that the UP Government is serious about recruitment, and is working in a pro-active manner.

"The Opposition has every right to criticise the government, but it should also keep an eye on the facts," Vice-President of UP BJP Vijay Bahadur Pathak told PTI.

The government adopted a transparent process and provided jobs to over three lakh applicants in the past three years, he said.

