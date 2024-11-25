Srinagar, Nov 25 (PTI) Delegates from 15 countries which are members of the World Craft Council (WCC) have assembled here to take part in the 60th jubilee celebrations of the council.

"The members from diverse regions, including Kuwait, Australia, France, the UK, Ireland, Central Asia and beyond have come together alongside artisans from various parts of the world to showcase their exceptional craftsmanship, reflecting a rich tapestry of global heritage," an official spokesman said here.

He said the picturesque city of Srinagar has come alive as it plays host to the World Craft Council's (WCC) 60th jubilee celebration extension programme from November 25 to November 28.

"This grand event follows the successful celebration held in New Delhi from November 21 to November 24, 2024," he added.

Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir government, the programme aims to spotlight the Union Territory's rich craftsmanship and cultural heritage on a global platform, he said.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to preserving and promoting the "artisanal traditions" that define JK's identity.

The delegates began their stay in Srinagar with a Craft Safari through the historic lanes of the old city, the spokesman said.

This immersive experience introduced them to the intricate artistry and vibrant traditions of the region, he said.

Later, they engaged with local stakeholders and government officials at the Government Arts Emporium here fostering dialogue and collaboration.

A vibrant craft bazaar will also be set up, showcasing exquisite creations from JK and beyond, offering artisans a platform to display and sell their work, the spokesman said.

He said the JK Lieutenant Governor will preside over an award ceremony to confer the prestigious UT-Level Craft Awards, recognising outstanding contributions by local artisans to the craft sector.

