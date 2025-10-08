New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): A delegation from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in New Delhi on Wednesday. On this occasion, the delegation handed over financial assistance of Rs five crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the recent natural disasters in the state.

CM Dhami expressed his gratitude to the L&T representatives for their commendable support, stating that the contribution from the corporate sector during this challenging time would prove to be a significant help for the state government.

He added that the state government is giving top priority to relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction work in disaster-affected areas, and the active participation of the private sector will help expedite these efforts and provide timely assistance to the affected communities.

The Chief Minister further said that Uttarakhand is a disaster-prone state, where, due to geographical conditions, it frequently faces natural calamities. The state government has taken several concrete steps to strengthen disaster management and enhance the efficiency of the relief mechanism.

Last month, CM Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of relief and rescue operations in the disaster-affected Nandanagar area of Chamoli district and met the affected people.

Seven people lost their lives in the Chamoli cloudburst, whereas 11 people were left injured and have been treated in local hospitals.

During his ground inspection in the disaster-affected Nanda Nagar of Chamoli, the Chief Minister met with the victims and listened to their concerns. He also assured the victims that the government stands firmly with them in this time of crisis.

A cloudburst struck the Nandanagar Ghat area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on September 17, triggering heavy destruction and damage to multiple houses, officials said. According to the district administration, the incident occurred in the Kuntri Lagafali ward of the Nandanagar region, where six residential structures were buried under debris following the cloudburst and intense rainfall. (ANI)

