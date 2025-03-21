New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A delegation led by Leader of Opposition of MCD Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday to discuss key issues concerning the civic body and alleged fund cuts under the previous AAP government.

During the meeting, Singh alleged that the MCD faced "step-motherly treatment" and financial constraints under the AAP government, which affected the city's development, an official statement by the party read.

Hr claimed that before 2015-16,? when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power, the MCD received funds for developing unauthorised and authorised colonies, improving slum areas, upgrading community buildings, and maintaining urban infrastructure such as roads, foot-over bridges, and parks.

However, these funds were stopped after AAP took office, impacting Delhi's progress, he alleged according to the statement.

Gupta acknowledged the challenges faced by the MCD and assured the delegation that her government would work closely with the corporation to build a "Developed Delhi."

"I have been associated with the MCD for a long time, and understand how the previous AAP government not only mistreated the corporation but also tried to suppress it, hindering the city's development by nearly 20 years," she said.

Singh also pointed out that the BJP holds a majority of members in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi compared to AAP.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would soon lead the MCD again, forming a "triple-engine government" -- with BJP in power at the Centre, State, and MCD --? to boost development across the city.

The chief minister assured the delegation that pending MCD funds would be released and the obstacles created by the previous government in municipal operations would be addressed to ensure smooth governance.

The delegation also urged the formation of the Sixth Delhi State Finance Commission to resolve MCD's financial issues.

Singh said the the chief minister listened to the issues seriously and assured them that solutions would follow to boost development and resolve MCD's problems.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Leader of Opposition Jay Bhagwan Yadav, Keshavpuram Zone Chairman Yogesh Verma, Najafgarh Zone Chairman Amit Kharkhari, Shahdara North Zone Chairman Pramod Gupta, and others, the statement added.

