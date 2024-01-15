New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A four-member delegation of South Africa's ruling party arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit, during which they will interact with BJP chief J P Nadda and other leaders to discuss the party's ideology and functioning.

The African National Congress (ANC) delegation arrived here on an invitation from the BJP as part of its global outreach programme, the party said in a statement.

The delegation comprised ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes, who is also a member of the ANC's executive committee, Cheslyn Edward Moster and Phillip Musekwa, the BJP said.

"A four-member delegation of senior leaders of the ruling party of South Africa, African National Congress, arrived in New Delhi today on the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," it said.

"During their three-day visit, the delegates and BJP leaders will exchange information on ideology and functioning of respective parties. The delegation will also meet BJP national president J P Nadda and other senior leaders of the party,” the BJP said.

This visit is part of the party's global outreach programme "Know BJP", launched by Nadda on the 43rd foundation day of the party, the party added.

