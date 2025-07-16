New Delhi, July 16: Nearly ten schools and one college in the national capital have received bomb threats via email over the last three days, prompting police action and temporary closures. On Wednesday morning, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya announced it would remain closed for the day as advised by the police.

According to officials, the schools that received threats include St. Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, The Mother's International School in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate. Delhi School Bomb Threat: Vasant Valley School and St Thomas School Receive Email Threatening Bomb Blast, Nothing Suspicious Found.

Following the alerts, personnel from the Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were deployed to the school premises. Fire tenders were also sent to the affected locations. "Due to a potential bomb threat received this morning, and as advised by the police, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya will remain closed today, 16th July, 2025. A Bomb Disposal Squad is conducting a full sanitisation of the premises. We will keep you updated," the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya said in an email addressed to parents of students enrolled in the school.

After prominent schools in the national capital received bomb threats, personnel from the Delhi Police and Fire Department were immediately deployed to the spots. According to officials, fire tenders and police teams were dispatched to the premises of St. Thomas School and Vasant Valley School after they received bomb threats via email. Delhi School Hoax Bomb Threat: 1 Navy, 2 CRPF Schools Receive Threatening Emails in National Capital (Watch Videos).

The Fire Department stated that nothing suspicious has been found so far, and the investigation is ongoing. Earlier, St. Stephen's College at the University of Delhi also received a bomb threat. The email claimed that a bomb had been planted in the library, officials said.

Both locations were evacuated, and the Delhi Police Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Delhi Fire Brigade team, and Special Staff team are on the spot. It was cordoned off, and a thorough AS check is being conducted. So far, nothing suspicious has been found, according to the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police further stated that no other college has provided them with any such information to date.

On Monday, two schools in Chanakyapuri and the Dwarka area of Delhi also received bomb threats via the Delhi Police's mail. No explosives were found in the combing operation. The police stated that there were anti-Tamil Nadu government messages in the email sent to Chanakyapuri School. The police added that they are investigating the threats.

