Shahdara (New Delhi) [India], October 13 (ANI): A theft of 11 kg of silver was reported at the New Usmanpur Police Station on the evening of Saturday. The police officials received the information regarding the theft at around 5 pm on October 11.

Upon reaching the spot, the person who called was identified as 22-year-old Ramratan Aggarwal, son of Pawan Aggarwal. He reported to the police that he was riding on a scooty, heading towards home, when the vehicle brushed against another scooty carrying two people near JPC Hospital. After a brief argument, the two people left the spot, and Ramratan came to his place.

After reaching home, the complainant noticed that the 11 kg of silver he had kept in his storage space on his scooty was missing, leading to the filing of the complaint. A case has been registered under Sections 303(2)/3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Delhi Police have arrested a habitual thief involved in the theft of gold biscuits worth lakhs from a passenger travelling through a metro train.

The main accused, identified as 29-year-old Sonu Chand, was apprehended with Rs 3 lakh in suspected stolen proceeds, unveiling a broader nexus involving associates tied to the gold trade.

According to Delhi Police, on July 11, a case of gold theft was registered at PS Raja Garden Metro on the complaint of Amit Santra, who reported the theft of gold biscuits weighing 141.670gm from his side bag while travelling in a running Metro Train between Bahadurgarh to Shadipur Metro Station.

On July 23, the prime suspect, Sonu Chand (age 29 years), a resident of Delhi, was nabbed. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused is a habitual offender involved in similar thefts. He confessed to the crime and disclosed that he had sold the gold biscuit, keeping the proceeds hidden at his residence.

In another operation, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime team has arrested one person from Punjab after busting a crypto fraud racket that duped people on the pretext of offering work-from-home opportunities.

The accused, identified as a resident of Agwar Pona in Jagraon, Ludhiana, was found operating as part of a Telegram-based crypto scam network. According to Delhi Police, a case was registered on October 5 under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Cyber Police Station in Shahdara, based on a complaint filed by a resident of Vishvkarma Nagar, Shahdara.

The complainant, alleged that he came across an advertisement on Instagram offering a work-from-home job. After clicking the link, he was directed to a Telegram group where a woman posing as an employee of a company offered him paid online tasks. (ANI)

