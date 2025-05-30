New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): A 13-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a room located on the terrace of the third floor at Sitapuri, in Delhi's Dabri area on Friday, police said.

The incident was reported to the Dabri Police Station through a PCR call received at approximately 1:45 PM.

Following the alert, local police and senior officers promptly arrived at the scene, where the girl, aged 13 years, was found dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed no signs of sexual assault, according to police officials.

The crime scene was inspected by the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts to collect evidence.

A case of murder has been registered under relevant sections, and the investigation has been taken up to ascertain the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

